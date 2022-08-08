Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0250 (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 41.3% against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $898.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,787.22 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00132273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00036030 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00069369 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edgeless Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.