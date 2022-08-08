Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Position Decreased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 165.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

