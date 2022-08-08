Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.465-4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.12-0.18 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 2.2 %

ELAN opened at $19.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.40.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

