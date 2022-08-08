Elastos Trading Up 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00008949 BTC on popular exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $43.59 million and approximately $798,581.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004129 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000376 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000416 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001211 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.