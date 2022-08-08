Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $475.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $478.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.