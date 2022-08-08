Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($30.63) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EDV. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($25.24) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.76) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,275.20 ($27.88).

Shares of EDV opened at GBX 1,707 ($20.92) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,705.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,822.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,343.48. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 1,505 ($18.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,176 ($26.66).

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

