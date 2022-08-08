Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Downgraded to Hold at DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €5.30 ($5.46) price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enel from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Enel from €9.20 ($9.48) to €8.50 ($8.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enel from €9.25 ($9.54) to €9.75 ($10.05) in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.48) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Enel from €9.50 ($9.79) to €9.00 ($9.28) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enel presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.15.

Enel stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Enel has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. Enel’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

