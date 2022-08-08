Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 91.08% from the stock’s previous close.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.19.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded up C$0.15 on Monday, reaching C$3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 256,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,838. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.68. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.40 and a 1 year high of C$5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$576.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$332.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$328.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

