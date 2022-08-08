Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion. Envestnet also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.84-$1.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ENV. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of ENV stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,527. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

