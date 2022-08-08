Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.50 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.18.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $75.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

