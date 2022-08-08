Ergo Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $67.91 million and $423,976.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00008883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,879.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.74 or 0.07465595 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00160623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00262728 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00699664 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.00 or 0.00603036 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005652 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

