ESL Trust Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

ESL Trust Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 295.4% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.98 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $90.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.42.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

