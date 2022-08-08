ESL Trust Services LLC Has $36.99 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $36,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.