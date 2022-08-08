ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Down 5.5%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.26. 30,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,065,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWH. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.47.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

ESS Tech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESS Tech, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ESS Tech by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESS Tech by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.