Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $43.18 on Monday. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Essent Group by 272.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

