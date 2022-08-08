Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 51,175 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 1,134.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,175 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Glaukos worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $90,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 855.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GKOS traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $52.77. 6,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,386. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $64.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

