Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 6,631 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.59% of Sierra Wireless worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 173,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at $6,241,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SWIR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,290. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.27. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.34 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWIR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

