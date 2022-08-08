Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $11.97 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 1.5% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 347,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,372. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,400. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

