Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Endava worth $6,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 17.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 92.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

DAVA stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.41. 185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,883. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $82.01 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.75. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

