Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Ciena makes up approximately 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Ciena worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ciena by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,085,000 after acquiring an additional 706,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,125,000 after acquiring an additional 492,835 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $27,439,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,451,000 after buying an additional 322,386 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.78. 9,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,024. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,335.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $94,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,335.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at $22,280,545.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,310 shares of company stock worth $1,272,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

