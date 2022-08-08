Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 4,726 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,411 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bancorp by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Bancorp during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $24.60. 5,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,273. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Bancorp had a net margin of 42.15% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

