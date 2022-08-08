Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 9,273 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,693 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.35% of Patrick Industries worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 462.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 190,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 190,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,888,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $201,819.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 212,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,349. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.94. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

