Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,787 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after buying an additional 1,471,980 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,310,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,258,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 444,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,161,953. The company has a market capitalization of $275.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

