Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 10,245 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. Evoqua Water Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.39. 17,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,415. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.77. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

