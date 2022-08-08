Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 14,163 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,163 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,591,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2,306.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 571,503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,645 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 183,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 33.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 256,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 64,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of ASIX traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $39.06. 2,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.85. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $479.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.77 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

AdvanSix Profile

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

