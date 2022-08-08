Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 401,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 118,006 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 1,019,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ RADA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.72. 1,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,909. The company has a market cap of $531.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.90. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $22.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

