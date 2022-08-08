Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,057 shares during the quarter. Livent makes up 1.1% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Livent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,999,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 131,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 656,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Livent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,423,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Livent by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,089,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,947,000 after acquiring an additional 93,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTHM. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

LTHM traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.10. 91,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

