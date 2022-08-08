Estate Counselors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 113.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $250,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 295.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 43,917 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $90.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.