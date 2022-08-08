Estate Counselors LLC Has $24.78 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $24,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.86. 29,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728,302. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

