Estate Counselors LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 20.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Amarin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 807,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amarin by 36.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 44,045 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 34.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 55,915 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Amarin by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 725,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 46,451 shares during the period. 35.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of Amarin stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 92,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amarin news, Director Olsen Per Wold purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amarin Profile

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

