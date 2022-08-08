Estate Counselors LLC Invests $9.99 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.01. 2,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,966. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average of $141.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.