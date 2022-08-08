Estate Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 467,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,943,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 121,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.55. The stock had a trading volume of 107,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,962. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.