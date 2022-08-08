Estate Counselors LLC Sells 17,235 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,235 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day moving average is $141.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.