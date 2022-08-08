Estate Counselors LLC Sells 253,142 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,142 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 246,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,427,219. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.