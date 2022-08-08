Estate Counselors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.95. 128,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,468,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $110.14.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.