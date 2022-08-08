Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.15

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 12119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Euronav Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Euronav Increases Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $85.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently -3.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Euronav by 38.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

