Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.74% of Euronet Worldwide worth $49,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 74,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $97.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.88 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.24.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

