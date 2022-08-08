Evergreen Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 8th (NASDAQ:EVGRU)

Evergreen’s (NASDAQ:EVGRU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 8th. Evergreen had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Evergreen Stock Performance

EVGRU stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05. Evergreen has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.12.

Get Evergreen alerts:

Institutional Trading of Evergreen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen in the first quarter worth $105,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen in the first quarter worth $116,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen in the first quarter worth $207,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen in the first quarter worth $1,080,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Evergreen in the first quarter worth $2,000,000.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination target on technology companies involved in artificial intelligence, fintech and financial services, the Metaverse, the Internet of Things, eCommerce, social commerce, and Industry 4.0, as well as the new digital economy in the ASEAN region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.