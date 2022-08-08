Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.18

Shares of Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 26801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Evotec Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

