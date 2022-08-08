Exeedme Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and $224,672.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 244.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.24 or 0.02105202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. "

