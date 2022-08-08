Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the quarter. Exelon makes up approximately 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Exelon were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,785,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,435,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,289,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 81,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,418,128. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

