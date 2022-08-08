extraDNA (XDNA) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

extraDNA (XDNA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $94,999.54 and $32,448.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,779.59 or 1.00000168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00049649 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00237670 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00155397 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00269859 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00057501 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000217 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

extraDNA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

