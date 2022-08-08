Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben Acquires 960,000 Shares

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.95. 14,399,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,788,090. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.21. The firm has a market cap of $374.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 320,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $2,551,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 29,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

