FaraLand (FARA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $63,850.00

FaraLand (FARA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. FaraLand has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $63,850.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FaraLand has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One FaraLand coin can currently be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 201% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.01 or 0.01888072 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00014587 BTC.
FaraLand Profile
FaraLand’s total supply is 99,930,069 coins and its circulating supply is 25,907,304 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io.
FaraLand Coin Trading
