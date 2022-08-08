Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Mizuho

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,850. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $135.62. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

