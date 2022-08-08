Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of FRGI stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
