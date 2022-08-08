Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile



Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Read More

Earnings History for Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI)

