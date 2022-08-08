Filecash Price Reaches $0.0059 on Exchanges (FIC)

Filecash (FIC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $151,901.90 and $54,018.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecash has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 145.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.56 or 0.01826693 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014905 BTC.
About Filecash
Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Filecash
Receive News & Updates for Filecash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.