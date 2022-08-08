Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTT. Raymond James set a C$46.00 target price on Finning International and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International Stock Performance

Finning International stock opened at C$28.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$23.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22.

Insider Activity at Finning International

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total value of C$90,165.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,257,145.59. In other news, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total transaction of C$90,165.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,257,145.59. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 5,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.92 per share, with a total value of C$134,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,211,400. Insiders bought a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $254,134 over the last three months.

Finning International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.