Firo (FIRO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.14 Million

Firo (FIRO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Firo has a total market cap of $32.62 million and $6.14 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $2.87 or 0.00011995 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,934.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,783.66 or 0.07452136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00158558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00020206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00263558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00699548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00604414 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005650 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Firo Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,361,600 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.