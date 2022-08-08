First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,020,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 249,393 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.68% of First Republic Bank worth $489,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,102,000 after acquiring an additional 104,044 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,392,000 after acquiring an additional 207,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after purchasing an additional 366,672 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FRC traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $163.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.83. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

About First Republic Bank

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.